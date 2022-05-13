INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts took care of more business Friday afternoon.

The team signed safety Nick Cross, a 3rd-round pick, to his rookie contract. He’s due a four-year contract worth approximately $5.276 million with a $1.017 signing bonus.

Cross is the fifth draft pick to sign his rookie deal, joining defensive tackles Eric Johnson and Curtis Brooks, tight end Drew Ogletree and defensive back Rodney Thomas II.

