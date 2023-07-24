INDIANAPOLIS – JuJu Brent’s return home has been sweetened by a lucrative rookie contract.

The former Warren Central High School standout has signed a four-year, $8.197 million contract as the Indianapolis Colts’ second-round draft pick. The deal includes a signing bonus of approximately $2.96 million, according to projections from overthecap.com.

The Colts also signed fourth-round pick Blake Freeland. The offensive tackle is due a four-year, $4.665 million contract with a $815,880 signing bonus.

That leaves only quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick, unsigned among the team’s 12 draft picks. Players report Tuesday to Grand Park Sports Campus for the start of training camp.

Brents’ stock rose on the strength of two seasons at Kansas State during which he posted five interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He led the Wildcats with four interceptions and eight passes defensed and was named first-team All-Big 12 last season.

“He’s an athletic, long corner,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said of the 6-3, 198-pound Brents. “Kind of fits our profile.

It’s a perfect fit for Brents, who laid the foundation for an NFL career at Warren Central.

He was an ardent Colts fan growing up.

“It’s crazy,’’ he said during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month. “Just circling back to being a young child, loving the Colts. My favorite player growing up was Bob Sanders. Just watching Peyton Manning, the greats, all those guys, and now to be able to wear the horseshoe on my helmet.

“It’s kind of surreal.’’

Brents should be given every opportunity to see extensive playing time as a rookie, perhaps even start. He missed the team’s offseason work while recovering from wrist surgery.

