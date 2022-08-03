INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made a move to bolster their group of wide receivers.

The team announced the signing of free agent D.J. Montgomery.

Listed at 6’1″ and 201 pounds, Montgomery spent last season on the active roster and practice squad for the New York Jets. He played in three games, catching three passes for 36 yards.

Montgomery was with the Jets in 2020, spending that season on the practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns initially signed Montgomery as a free agent rookie on May 3, 2019. He spent his entire rookie season on the Browns’ Injured Reserve list.