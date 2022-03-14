INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have taken at least one step to retain a valued player.

The team has tendered Ashton Dulin a one-year, $2.4 million contract as a restricted free agent, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Dulin originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in May of 2019, and has emerged as a core special teams player. He was named second-team All-Pro last season.

Dulin also has contributed at wideout. He had his most productive season with the offense in 2021 with 13 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.