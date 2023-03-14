Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) during an NFL football games, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS – The overhaul of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster has continued with the departure of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The team has traded the former Defensive Player of the Year to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round compensatory pick in the April draft, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. NFL Network was first to report the deal.

In pure roster terms, the Colts part with their top cornerback – 66 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defended in 16 starts last season – but create $9.9 million in space under the salary cap.

Gilmore was the Colts’ most impactful free-agent signing last offseason. He signed a two-year, $23 million contract. He’s a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore’s departure obviously leaves a massive hole in the secondary.

Earlier this week, part-time starter Brandon Facyson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The remaining cornerbacks include Isaiah Rodgers, Kenny Moore II and Dallas Flowers.

