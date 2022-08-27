INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-10 in their preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Matt Ryan played the entire first quarter, leading the Colts to a touchdown on his final series. Ryan connected with Michael Pittman for a 17-yard gain before Deon Jackson scored on a one-yard run.

Ryan finished 5 for 7 for 59 yards and 11 of 17 for 117 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in his two preseason appearances.

Tom Brady played one series for the Bucs, leading them to a field goal drive on 6 of 8 passing for 44 yards.

Phillip Lindsay added a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Sam Ehlinger continued his impressive preseason with a 45-yard TD scramble in the third.

Next up for the Colts is roster cuts. They need to be down to the 53-man roster by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

They’ll open up the regular season in Houston against the Texans on September 11 at 1:00 p.m.