INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will mark the start of the 2023 season—and their 40th year in the Circle City—with a series of events.

“Countdown to Kickoff” starts Friday (Sept. 1), with the team giving away schedule posters and car decals at several places, including the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and select Buffalo Wild Wings, HotBox Pizza and Meijer locations.

You can learn more about the participating locations here.

Kickoff sweepstakes

From Friday, Sept. 1, through Friday, Sept. 8, fans can enter the “Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes.” Entrants must be 21 and over to enter; a grand prize winner will get four field seats to the 40th Season Home Opener Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The prize package also includes four pregame field passes, a stadium parking pass, a Bud Light cooler, four custom Colts jerseys and a $100 concessions credit.

Volunteer work

Colts players, coaches and staff will join Blue the mascot, Colts Cheerleaders and team alumni in volunteering at 40 different sites around the Indianapolis area next week.

Each volunteer will contribute at least one hour to local organizations, including schools, food pantries, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, mental health organizations and more.

Colts players will spend their “Community Tuesday” on Sept. 5 at Gleaners Food Bank at 3737 Waldemere Ave.

Shining a Light on Monument Circle

Colts fans should keep an eye on Monument Circle for the new Colts-themed “Shining a Light” show taking a look back at key moments and players from the team’s 40 seasons in Indianapolis.

The light show starts on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and runs at 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 9.

Kickoff concert & The Jim Irsay Collection

Perhaps the biggest event is the Colts Kickoff Concert featuring The Jim Irsay Band and The Jim Irsay Collection at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. The concert, now officially sold out, will feature performances by John Mellencamp, Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band).

Illusionist Criss Angel will also make a special appearance.

Fans will get the chance to see pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, including some of the world-famous guitars and instruments acquired by the Colts owner, as well as historic artifacts and pieces of pop culture. The display will include special memorabilia commemorating 40 seasons of Colts football in Indy.

40 years of Colts football in Indy

The Colts will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team hasn’t won its season opener since 2013, when the Raiders were still in Oakland.

To mark 40 years in Indianapolis, the Colts will wear a special patch on their jerseys. The team will salute members of the inaugural 1984 team, including players, coaching staff and cheer alumni.

The first 50,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium will receive a special ‘80s-inspired Colts t-shirt. Alumni players and coaches will be honored in the first quarter while more than 300 Colts cheerleaders from the past 40 seasons will participate in the halftime show.

Fans can also score special gear celebrating the 40-year milestone. Homefield Advantage will launch a new line next week commemorating the team’s years in Indianapolis.

Learn more about Countdown to Kickoff Week at the Colts’ website.