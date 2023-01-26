INDIANAPOLIS – The long list of candidates for the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant head coaching position isn’t quite as long.

Dan Quinn, who had interviewed remotely for the job and was scheduled for a follow-up in-person meeting this weekend, reportedly has told the Colts and everyone else he’s remaining with Dallas. He’s been the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Along with meeting with the Colts, Quinn had interviews with Denver and Arizona.

Instead of pursuing a second head-coaching spot – he held that position with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20 – Quinn decided to continue to work with Dallas’ emerging defense.

“Unfinished business here in Dallas,’’ Quinn told ESPN’s Ed Werder. “My complete focus is helping the team play championship ball in 2023.’’

Including Quinn, the Colts held interviews with 13 individuals. Along with Quinn, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to remain with his team.

Indy reportedly has second interviews lined up with – or already had – Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Jeff Saturday, who served as its interim head coach following the Nov. 7 firing of Frank Reich.

