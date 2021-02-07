For 2nd time, Reggie Wayne falls short in pursuit of Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS – NOVEMBER 01: Reggie Wayne #87 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 1, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Peyton Manning headlines the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts’ iconic quarterback is joined by two other players selected in their first year of eligibility: cornerback/safety Charles Woodson and wide receiver Calvin Johnson. The other two Modern-era inductees are safety John Lynch and guard Alan Faneca.

The Class of 2021 also includes Tom Flores (coaching candidate), wideout Drew Pearson (seniors candidate) and Bill Nunn (contributors candidate).

Falling short among the 15 Modern-era Finalists was Reggie Wayne. The second-leading receiver in Colts history – he trails only Marvin Harrison, a member of the Class of 2016 – was in his second year of eligibility and reached the final 15 for the second time.

The Class of 2021 was selected by the 48-member Selection Committee (I am a member). The committee met virtually Jan. 19 for its annual meeting.

The newest class is scheduled to be enshrined Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.