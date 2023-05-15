INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has joined CBS Sports as a studio and game analyst, Paramount announced Monday.

The company said Ryan will appear on select NFL ON CBS games, THE NFL TODAY, THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (TOPS), NFL MONDAY QB as well as CBS Sports HQ.

“It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” said Ryan. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

Ryan — a 15-year NFL veteran and former MVP — remains a free agent after being released by the Colts following one disappointing season with the team. The longtime Atlanta Falcon turns 38 this week but insists that his intent is to continue to play football.

In a tweet Monday, Ryan notes, “P.S. – this is not a retirement post.”