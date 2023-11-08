INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay announced former player, 41-year-old Matt Ulrich has died.

Ulrich was a former offensive lineman who was on the team’s Super Bowl championship team during the 2006 season.

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Dylan Gandy, left, and offensive guard Matt Ulrich read the newspapers as they were ignored by the media during an availability at the team’s hotel in Ft. Lauderdale , Fla. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007. The Colts face the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

In Irsay’s statement on X (formerly Twitter) he said:

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family. Jim Irsay, Colts Owner

Ulrich attended Northwestern and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He played five games that season and five games in 2006.

An official cause of death has not been released.