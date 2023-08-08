WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts are looking at a former NFL rushing champion as their former league rushing champion continues to miss training camp with an ankle injury.

The team is bringing in Kareem Hunt for a workout, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. NFL Network was first to report the pending visit. Hunt visited the New Orleans Saints Tuesday and is expected to meet with the Colts Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Hunt was preparing to work out for the Saints when the Colts contacted him.

Hunt, 28, was with the Cleveland Browns the past four seasons after spending his first two seasons with Kansas City. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft and Hunt’s impact was immediate: an NFL-best 1,327 rushing yards.

In Cleveland, Hunt worked as Nick Chubb’s backup and piled up 1,874 yards on 442 carries (4.2) with 16 touchdowns.

The Colts have deep knowledge of Hunt. General manager Chris Ballard was the Chiefs’ director of football operations from 2015-16 and was heavily involved in their evaluations for the ’17 draft.

The Colts also need to address their running back situation.

Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing in 2021 with a franchise-record 1,811 yards, remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) while fully recovering from an injury to his right ankle.

Matters were complicated when Zack Moss, Taylor’s backup, suffered a broken right forearm last week, and Deon Jackson missed Tuesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury.

The Colts added a veteran presence over the weekend by signing Kenyan Drake.

The rest of the running backs room: rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott, and second-year back Jake Funk.