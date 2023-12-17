INDIANAPOLIS — In so many instances, opportunity presents itself to virtually every player on an NFL roster.

Be ready. Or else.

“When it’s your time, you can’t miss,’’ Zaire Franklin said Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The knock came for running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson and wideout D.J. Montgomery, and they didn’t miss. All were instrumental in the Colts’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The knock has come for a slew of players throughout an adjust-on-the-run season that has the Colts sitting at 8-6 and with, at this point, a grip on one of three AFC wild-card spots.

Through 14 games, coach Shane Steichen and his staff have made full use of the roster put together by general manager Chris Ballard and his personnel staff. Thirty-nine players have started at least one game, including six rookies. There have been six different starting offensive line combinations.

Early last week, Goodson and Montgomery were on the practice squad. Late in the week, they were elevated to the active roster.

“If you’re dressing out on (game day),’’ noted center Ryan Kelly, “it’s because somebody’s vouched for you. You’re here for a reason and they think you can play.

“Those guys maximized their opportunities.’’

During the first 13 games of the season, Sermon, Goodson and Montgomery combined for 68 offensive snaps and 50 total yards from scrimmage.

Following injuries to Zack Moss (arm) and Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) Saturday, they combined for 90 snaps and accounted for 215 yards and one touchdown as the Colts snapped their eight-game losing streak against the Steelers.

Backups receive very limited repetitions in practice leading up to a game. Practice squad players get zero. They’re part of the scout-team process. They must maximize any exposure that might come during walkthroughs and be on point during meetings.

“We don’t take those walkthroughs lightly,’’ Steichen said Sunday. “If you’re not in and you’re in the back, you’ve got to get those mental reps. You’ve got to lock in in the meetings because you never know when your number is going to get called.

“For Trey and Goodie to go in there, and obviously D.J., on those limited amount of reps that they get . . . to know what to do and know how to do it, credit to them for stepping into that role and credit to the position coaches getting those guys ready to play.

“It was awesome to see those guys go out and have the performance that they did.’’

*Sermon: 17 carries for 88 yards on 29 snaps. He had 37 yards on 11 attempts while handling just 47 snaps in 11 games.

*Goodson: 11 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for 10 yards on 19 snaps. He had been on the field for just nine offensive snaps in two games. The rushes were his first in the NFL.

*Montgomery: two receptions for 48 yards, including a 14-yard TD that gave the Colts their first lead at 14-13 just before halftime. The TD made up for a dropped pass in the end zone in the second quarter. He was on the field for 42 offensive snaps after seeing just 11 in three games.

“That’s this league,’’ Steichen said. “Guys have to step up and go make plays when your number is called. You never know when that’s going to happen.’’

About Pittman

Pittman is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being on the receiving end of a vicious and illegal hit by Damontae Kazee in the second quarter. The Steelers’ safety was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected.

Steichen met with Pittman after the game.

“He’s doing good,’’ he said.

Pittman posted an upbeat post on social media Saturday evening.

“I’m all good,’’ he posted.

However, Steichen wasn’t all good with Kazee’s hit.

“It probably shouldn’t happen,’’ he said. “He led with the crown of his helmet and you never want to see that, you know what I mean?

“Do those happen in football sometimes? Yeah, but it was . . . yeah, you don’t want to see it. That’s all I’ll say.’’

Pittman must make his way through concussion protocol to be available for next Sunday’s trip to Atlanta.

About Taylor

Steichen was unable to shed any light on whether Jonathan Taylor will return to practice this week. He’s missed three games after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

“We’ll see how the week goes,’’ Steichen said. “He’s doing good, though.’’

Moss’ availability for Atlanta also is uncertain after he suffered an injury to his right arm while completing his 16-yard touchdown on a pass from Gardner Minshew II. Moss was pulled down by an illegal horse-collar tackle.

“He’s doing all right,’’ Steichen said.

About Gay

Suddenly, the Colts are dealing with a bit of unreliability with their placekicker.

Matt Gay has missed four kicks in the past two games.

He converted 29, 31 and 42-yarders against the Steelers but was wide left on a 56-yard attempt and hit the right upright on a 42-yard attempt.

Against Cincinnati, Gay was wide left with a 38-yard attempt and a PAT.

The last time he missed two kicks in a game was as a rookie with Tampa Bay in 2019. He missed six total kicks — four field goal attempts, two PATs — in his last two seasons with the Rams.

“I’m not worried about that,’’ Steichen said. “I know he’ll get back on track moving forward.’’

About the defense

The defense limited the Steelers to a season-low 216 yards by generating 4 sacks and getting three takeaways. It’s had at least one takeaway in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

As for the sacks, the Colts pushed their season total to 46. That’s tied for the most in the Indy era (2005, 1989).

The franchise record is 59 (1975).

