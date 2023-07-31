WESTFIELD — Another twist — a significant one — has been added to the simmering Indianapolis Colts-Jonathan Taylor rift.

Taylor, the expected cornerstone of Colts coach Shane Steichen’s offense and two years removed from authoring the greatest season by a running back in franchise history, has requested a trade.

A source confirmed Taylor’s wishes, and that came after the team decided it wouldn’t be offering its featured back a contract extension. The 2020 second-round draft pick and one-time All-Pro is in the final year of his rookie deal and due a base salary of $4.3 million.

Owner Jim Irsay was quick to shut down any trade possibility Friday evening.

“We will not trade Jonathan Taylor,’’ he told FOX59/CBS4. “That is a certainty. Not now or not in October.

“That is the bottom line.’’

Steichen put the Colts through an evening workout Friday at Grand Park Sports Campus, but the media’s attention shifted from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

At the north end of the practice field, Irsay’s private luxury bus was parked. Inside, he and Taylor spent nearly an hour discussing . . . whatever.

“It’s something that’s going to stay between us,’’ Irsay said. “But it was a good conversation.’’

Perhaps, but the message was the same as Taylor had previously heard.

A possible extension?

“At this point, that’s not really something that we’re discussing right now,’’ Irsay said. “Again, we’re just hopeful in going forward, looking forward to a great season, hopin’ Jonathan’s a big part of that.’’

Once, twice, a half-dozen times Irsay mentioned he’s “hopeful.’’

“It’s my hope that we have an outstanding year, that Jonathan and Anthony Richardson have a chance to do great things along with the football team we have,’’ he said.

But first, Taylor has to begin practicing. He underwent surgery on his right ankle in January, passed his pre-camp physical but was placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) when it was determined he wasn’t ready to hit the practice field.

It’s worth wondering if Taylor is using his PUP status as a tool to emphasize his displeasure with the lack of an extension. A player’s only real leverage is withholding his services. Taylor is avoiding a possible $50,000 per day fine by reporting to camp and being there every day.

“We don’t have any concerns,’’ Irsay said. “I’m hopeful that we all understand the situation we’re in. We’re all professionals and we have to pull together to have a great season.

“E.J. Speed had a similar surgery and he’s doing really well. It’s early in the process and we want to make sure everyone’s 100% when they get on the field and get ready to go.’’

The Colts have drawn criticism for drawing the line with Taylor while signing other players to extensions: Shaquille Leonard, Braden Smith, Nyheim Hines, Quenton Nelson, Grover Stewart and others.

“I’m not going to talk about his situation directly,’’ Irsay said. “That’s something that Jonathan and I have discussed, and Chris has discussed with Jonathan and his agent.

“I’m not saying right time, wrong time, anything like that. At this point, there’s a lot of work to be done. It’s not about talking about individual contractual cases.’’

Irsay envisions Taylor offering the type of top-level support to Richardson as Marshall Faulk did for Peyton Manning in 1998 — Manning’s rookie season.

“Marshall had gotten the magic back and really helped Peyton have a great rookie year even though it was 3-13,’’ Irsay said. “The flashes were there and Marshall was a big part of that.’’

However, Faulk’s career with the Colts ended after the ’98 season. He had two years remaining on his seven-year rookie contract, but was seeking an extension. Then-general manager Bill Polian traded Faulk to the St. Louis Rams, clearing the path for the team to select Edgerrin James with the No. 4 pick in the 1999 draft.

Irsay was quick to defend how he’s handled players. He noted two Colts’ Hall of Famers — James and Marvin Harrison — requested him to present them for enshrinement.

“My responsibility is to represent every single player on the team,’’ he said. “I represent every player, and it’s my responsibility to be fair and to make sure everyone’s treated as fairly as they can be to get their piece of the cap.

“I don’t need to defend the Colts on how we treat our players. No organization — and I mean no organization — treats their past or their present players like the Colts do.

“I don’t think anyone can attack our franchise for not taking care of the players.’’