INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts picked up a pivotal, 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams came into the game entrenched in a battle for postseason position. Pittsburgh and Indianapolis were both 7-6 before the Saturday’s contest began.

Early in the first half, it appeared the Steelers put themselves in position to roll past the Colts, claiming a 13-0 lead thanks to two touchdowns from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (1 passing, 1 rushing).

The Colts, however, quickly rallied back into the game. Two Gardner Minshew passing touchdowns put the Colts up 14-13 at halftime.

Indianapolis maintained the momentum it picked up at the end of the first half, adding to its lead with and 18-yard Minshew touchdown pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Kicker Matt Gay then hit three more field goals to extend the Colts’ lead to 30-13.

Indianapolis ultimately held Pittsburgh scoreless in the second half, as all of the Steelers’ third and fourth quarter possessions ended via turnover or punt.

Backup battle

Minshew and Trubisky are both backup quarterbacks. Colts’ starter Anthony Richardson is out for the season with a shoulder injury he sustained in October. The Steelers’ top quarterback, Kenny Pickett, has been out for the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Minshew proved to be the better backup on Saturday, finishing the game 18-of-28 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Trubisky went 16-of-23 for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ground and pound

Despite losing starter Zack Moss to an arm injury in the first half of Saturday’s game, the Colts rushing attack managed to make a difference. Ohio State and Iowa alums Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for more than 150 yards in Moss’ absence.

The injury to Moss only further sets the Colts’ running back room back, as Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor has been out since November with a thumb injury.

As of this article’s publication, the Colts had not provided an update on the injury status of Moss.

Big picture

The Colts are now 8-6 on the season and in the mix to win the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are also strong contenders in the race for the division crown with 8-5 and 7-6 overall records, respectively.

The Jaguars will host the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (10-3) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. The Texans will clash with the 5-8 Titans in Tennessee at 1 p.m.

The Jaguars hold a divisional tiebreaker over the Colts because Indianapolis dropped both of its matchups with Jacksonville this season. Indianapolis beat Houston, 31-20, in September. The Colts and Texans will meet again on Jan. 7.

The victory also helps push the Colts a step closer to the playoffs. Indianapolis is one of 10 teams vying for three Wild Card playoff spots. The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7), Denver Broncos (7-6), Buffalo Bills (7-6), Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and New York Jets (5-8) are among the other teams in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Injury report

Colts’ wideout Michael Pittman Jr. exited Saturday’s game in the second quarter after taking a big hit from Steelers’ safety Demontae Kazee. The Colts later ruled Pitmann Jr. out for the game with a concussion.

Pittman Jr. had four catches for 78 yards before he left the game. The yardage he gained Saturday put him at 1,062 on the year.

Up next

The Colts will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next week for a matchup with the 6-7 Falcons. Action will start at 1 p.m. next Sunday and air on FOX59.