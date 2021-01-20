Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers to retire

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – It appears the Indianapolis Colts will be in the market for a new quarterback in the offseason.

Philip Rivers, who signed a 1-year deal for $25 million and led the team to the playoffs, has decided to retire. That’s according to the San Diego Union-Tribune and our media partners with the IndyStar.

The Colts confirmed the news as well.

Rivers played 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Colts.

Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 record, finishing with 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his sole season in Indy.

The quarterback told the San Diego News-Tribune newspaper it was “just time.”

Rivers will retire in Alabama, where he’ll take over as the head football coach at St. Michael High in Fairhope.