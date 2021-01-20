Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers to retire

INDIANAPOLIS – It appears the Indianapolis Colts will be in the market for a new quarterback in the offseason.
Philip Rivers, who signed a 1-year deal for $25 million and led the team to the playoffs, has decided to retire. That’s according to the San Diego Union-Tribune and our media partners with the IndyStar.
The Colts confirmed the news as well.
Rivers played 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Colts.
Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 record, finishing with 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his sole season in Indy.
The quarterback told the San Diego News-Tribune newspaper it was “just time.”
Rivers will retire in Alabama, where he’ll take over as the head football coach at St. Michael High in Fairhope.