INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was booked into Hendricks County Jail on Friday afternoon.

According to the Avon Police Department, Ogletree preliminarily faces two felony charges — one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Avon PD reported that its officers were dispatched to an area residence on a report of physical violence between two adults on Dec. 26. Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies and Avon Police later detained 25-year-old Drew Ogletree at the scene.

A victim at the scene was immediately transported to a local hospital to have their injuries assessed.

A warrant for Ogletree’s arrest was issued by the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 28. Ogletree turned himself in on Friday.

The Colts are aware of the allegations brought against Ogletree. The team released a statement on Ogletree’s arrest Friday night.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” the Colts statement read. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

An affidavit for probable cause indicates Ogletree “body slammed” the victim onto the ground. Court documents report Ogletree told police the victim attempted to smack him before he pushed the victim to the ground. The victim later confirmed they tried to smack Ogletree, per court documents.

Police reporting on the incident indicates the dispute started after the victim broke Ogletree’s phone.

In 11 games this season, Ogletree has racked up nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Counting Ogletree, the Colts have four tight ends on their roster. Ogletree’s status for the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium is unknown at this time.