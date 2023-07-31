WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will give “Kids Day” another shot.

Friday’s practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield was supposed to celebrate the special day, but a round of severe weather during the morning forced the team to move practice inside.

As a result, many of the thousands of fans expected for Friday’s session couldn’t attend practice, which moved indoors to the Events Center, a smaller venue capable of seating about 750 fans. The weather also forced the team to close Colts City for the day.

The Colts moved Kids Day to Monday, July 31. Practice is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.; free tickets are available at the Colts’ website. The team said tickets to July 28’s practice will not be accepted; fans need to claim new ones for Monday’s session.

While tickets remain for several training camp practices, the following four dates are sold out: