INDIANAPOLIS – Another major piece is in place for the Indianapolis Colts.

First-year head coach Shane Steichen is bringing in Jim Bob Cooter as his offensive coordinator, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the addition to Steichen’s staff.

It marks Cooter’s second stint with the Colts. He was an offensive assistant with Jim Caldwell from 2009-11, which coincided with Peyton Manning’s final three seasons with the team.

In this handout image provided by the NFL, Jim Bob Cooter of the Indianapolis Colts poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Cooter, 38, was the passing game coordinator with Jacksonville last season and collaborated with head coach Doug Pederson on the emergence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The first-overall pick in the 2021 draft passed for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and completed 66.3% of his passes – all career highs – and led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Cooter brings an extensive offense-related resume to Indy.

He was a consultant and worked with Steichen in Philadelphia in 2021, and served as the New York Jets running backs coach from 2019-20. Cooter was Detroit’s quarterbacks coach from 2014-15 and was the Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2016-18 when he helped sharpen quarterback Matthew Stafford’s game.

Steichen will call plays in 2023, but Cooter will be instrumental in developing game plans and working with the quarterbacks. The Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the April draft and are expected to select their quarterback of the future.

Again, Cooter has vast experience working with top quarterbacks: Manning, Lawrence, Stafford, Jalen Hurts. In 2013, he was an offensive assistant in Denver and was on John Fox’s staff after the Broncos signed Manning as a free agent.

