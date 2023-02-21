INDIANAPOLIS – Name tags might be required across the NFL.

The league is immersed in its annual Coach Relocation Phase, and head coaching changes with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have made it difficult keeping up with the comings and goings.

That includes with the Colts, who have transitioned from Frank Reich to Shane Steichen. Reich quickly filled the vacancy with the Panthers, and he’s already added some familiar faces to his staff (Parks Frazier, George Li, Brian Decker, Jim Caldwell).

During his introductory press conference last week, Steichen made it clear his first order of business was getting his staff in place. Among those in attendance were the Colts’ two remaining coordinators – Gus Bradley (defense) and Bubba Ventrone (special teams) – and other assistants.

“Those guys will have those conversations in the next few days,’’ Steichen said.

Bradley was noncommittal about returning as Steichen’s coordinator, but the two have a history with the Chargers.

Ventrone, meanwhile, has been one of the Colts’ most trusted assistants during his five seasons as Reich’s special teams coordinator. His status with the team is uncertain.

The Cleveland Browns fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer Tuesday and requested permission to interview him for a similar position, according to NFL Network. The Colts are “working through that,’’ according to a source, since they value Ventrone and he remains under contract.

Here’s a rundown of the additions and subtractions of the Colts’ staff, which actually began last October:

Additions

Shane Steichen, head coach.

Jim Bob Cooter, offensive coordinator.

Tom Manning, tight ends.

DeAndre Smith, likely running backs.

Subtractions

Frank Reich, head coach. Named Carolina Panthers head coach.

Marcus Brady, offensive coordinator. Consultant with Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Strausser, offensive line. Named to similar position with Houston Texans.

Kevin Mawae, assistant offensive line. Named head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn.

Scottie Montgomery, running backs. Named assistant head coach, running backs coach with Detroit Lions.

Klayton Adams, tight ends. Named offensive line coach with Arizona Cardinals.

Parks Frazier, pass game specialist/interim play caller. Named pass game coordinator with Carolina Panthers.

George Li, strategy analyst/game management. Joined Carolina Panthers.

Brian Decker, director of team development. Named to similar position with Carolina Panthers.

