INDIANAPOLIS — When it came to selecting an AFC Defensive Player of the Week, who else could it be?

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II earned the Week 9 honor after his electrifying performance against the Carolina Panthers. Moore finished with eight tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions.

More importantly, he returned both interceptions for touchdowns, making him the only player in Colts franchise history to accomplish that feat. Moore got his first pick-six when he undercut a pass from Carolina’s Bryce Young and returned it 49 yards for a score at the end of the first half.

His second pick-six came in the fourth quarter, when Young overthrew a receiver on a screen pass and Moore took it to the house on a 66-yard return. The Colts won the game 27-13; Moore was responsible for 14 of those points.

His 115 return yards are the third-most by a Colts player in a single game. The 66-yard pick-six was the longest for the Colts since Shaq Leonard took one back for 80 yards in 2019.

This marks the second time Moore has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week–he also did it in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

The only other Colts player to win Player of the Week honors this season is Matt Gay, who kicked his way to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week during the upset win against Baltimore. Leonard is the last Colts player to win the AFC defensive honor, earning league recognition in Week 15 of the 2021 season.