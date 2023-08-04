WESTFIELD – The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback Chris Lammons for the first three games of the regular season for violating its personal conduct policy.

He’s allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games and can return to the active roster following the team’s week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts signed Lammons, 27, at the beginning of training camp.

The suspension stems from Lammons’ involvement in a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas that also included New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara, who received the same discipline. At the time, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Lammons was charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.

Kamara was accused of punching a man several times. According to the police report, the man was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture. Lammons and two other men were accused of stomping on the man once he was on the ground.

Lammons and Kamara recently pled guilty to a lesser charge that kept them from serving jail time. Kamara reportedly had his charge reduced to misdemeanor breach of peace. He’s required to complete community service, pay the six-figure medical bills of the injured individual and issue a public apology.

Kamara met with the New Orleans media Friday and apologized for his role in a fight that occurred on the eve of the Pro Bowl and left a man injured.

“It’s a tough ordeal to be in,’’ Kamara said. “You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything.

“Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I’m a man. Everything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I’m wrong and I was completely wrong.’’

Lammons hasn’t addressed the situation since joining the Colts.

It marks the second time the team has been impacted by a league-imposed suspension in less than two months.

On June 29, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Rashod Berry were suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.