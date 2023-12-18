INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the season and postseason following his hit against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in Saturday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pittman was forced from the game with a concussion.

The league announced Monday that the drastic disciplinary action was the result of Kazee’s “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.’’

Prior to the latest sanction from the league, Kazee had been penalized five times this season for unnecessary roughness. He was fined $11,806 on each occasion.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with players allows Kazee to appeal the suspension, which will cost him more than $203,000.

Kazee was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected from Saturday’s game in the second quarter for delivering a helmet-first hit as Pittman was diving and stretching for a pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Pittman was injured on the play and Kazee was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., left, is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Pittman was injured on the play and Kazee was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) is ejected after a hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Pittman rolled over on his back after the hit and remained on the turf for a few minutes. He eventually got to his feet and walked to the sideline. Instead of evaluating Pittman in the blue medical tent, doctors took him directly to the locker room and ruled him out with a concussion.

Pittman is in the league’s concussion protocol and must maneuver through the various steps to be available for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

Pittman posted an update on social media Saturday evening that he was “all good.’’

Colts coach Shane Steichen said Sunday there was no place in the NFL for the type of hit Kazee delivered.

“It probably shouldn’t happen,’’ he said. “He led with the crown of his helmet and you never want to see that, you know what I mean?

“Do those happen in football sometimes? Yeah, but it was . . . you don’t want to see it. That’s all I’ll say.’’

After the game, Minshew noted the leading-with-the-helmet tackle is “never ideal. You don’t do that.

“I don’t think there was any malicious intent or anything. That’s sometimes how the game goes. I wish I wouldn’t have put Pitt in that position, honestly.’’

Safety Julian Blackmon offered a stronger indictment of Kazee.

“We’ve gotta get that out of the game,’’ he told IndyStar. “I’m not sure what (Kazee) saw, but things like that, you’ve got to understand that could end somebody’s whole career.’’

Pittman is the Colts’ leading receiver this season with 99 receptions, 1,062 yards and four touchdowns.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.