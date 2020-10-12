“Not good enough”, Colts stumble in Cleveland

Philip Rivers jogs off the field after the Colts loss to the Browns 32-23 at First Energy Stadium (WXIN, October 11, 2020).

CLEVELAND – A matchup of 3-1 teams, each on a three-game win streak and carrying plenty of momentum, Sunday’s Colts-Browns showdown provided a measuring stick for both franchises. The Colts came up short, losing 32-23 at First Energy Stadium.

“In some ways, offensively it was okay,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “We just can’t turn the ball over and we can’t coach and play and spot a good team points, and that’s essentially what we did.”

Spotting points refers directly to two plays, both from quarterback Philip Rivers. First, a pick-six, and second, an intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.

“Give a good team especially that offense nine points,” postures Rivers, “and then our D really bowed up in the second half a played enough to win, offensively, we didn’t do enough to win.”

Red Zone struggles once again stymied the Colts offense, as the unit converted just 1-of-4 opportunities inside the 20 into a touchdown.

“Not executing in the Red Zone is kind of a burden for us right now,” explains center Ryan Kelly. “Not going down there and getting six is hurting us, so that’s obviously an emphasis that we need to get better at.

“But look, we’re 3-2. It’s a long season, and we’ll be fine.”