INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is expected to face a season-long suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing sources, said Rodgers and “a handful of NFL players” would receive the severe punishment for violating the league’s gambling policy.

A formal announcement is expected this week.

Rodgers, 25, admitted on June 5 on his Twitter account to making “mistakes” and “an error in judgment” after reports surfaced that he was being investigated by the league for placing bets on NFL games during the 2022 season. SportsHandle.com was the first to report there had been “pervasive” betting that included bets on Colts games.

“I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers posted. “I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.”

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick for the Colts in 2020 who starred as a kick returner and has aspirations of becoming a starting cornerback this season.

But the suspension, still not confirmed by the league, could lead to his release. Rodgers is in the final year of his rookie contract and due to make $2.7 million in base salary.

He’s the latest player to be disciplined for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and reinstated for 2023.

In April, the NFL issued indefinite suspensions to Detroit’s Quentez Cephus and C.J. Moore, and Washington’s Shaka Toney for betting on games in 2022. Lions’ wideouts Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended for the first six games of the season. Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

According to SportsHandle.com, Rodgers opened a sportsbook account under the name of an associate. It reported approximately 100 bets were placed using the account, with most in the $25-$50 range, although at least one involved a low four-figure wager.

It’s not known whether Rodgers bet on the Colts to win or lose.

The same week the news of Rodgers’ situation broke, a representative of the NFL was at the Colts’ Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center complex to discuss the league’s gambling policy. The meeting already had been scheduled.

“What I got from those sessions was: ‘Don’t gamble,’” veteran linebacker E.J. Speed said. “That’s all I got. They made it apparent . . . what you’re allowed to do and what you shouldn’t. It’s a hard topic to speak on right now because how sensitive it is around the league.

“Right now, I would just encourage anybody: Just don’t gamble. It’s not worth it.”

Added veteran tight end Kylen Granson: “They’ve been making examples of people.”

Rodgers was not present for the latter portions of the team’s offseason work, including the mandatory minicamp, while the investigation took place.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has remained in contact with this teammate and been supportive.

“The same thing you would do if you had a brother that was going through something,” he said. “You would give him a hand. You would tell him you would always be there for him. You would stay strong. You want to make sure your friend to make sure he perseveres.”