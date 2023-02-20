INDIANAPOLIS – A Manning is returning to help kick-start the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.

Tom, not Peyton.

According to national reports, the Colts are hiring Tom Manning as their tight ends coach. That’s a position he held in 2018 when the team possessed a record-setting position group.

Manning, 39, was Iowa State’s offensive coordinator the past four seasons. He was fired by the Cyclones after the 2022 season and took a similar position with the University of Cincinnati before the opportunity with the Colts arose.

In 2018, Manning’s tight ends room fashioned one of the most prolific seasons in franchise history: 108 receptions, 1,216 yards and 21 touchdowns. The TDs led NFL tight ends and were a franchise record. The receptions ranked No. 3 in the league and No. 5 all-time by Colts tight ends.

The centerpiece was Eric Ebron, one of general manager Chris Ballard’s offseason acquisitions. After being discarded by the Detroit Lions, the 2014 first-round draft pick earned his only Pro Bowl berth with 66 receptions, 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. The TDs were a franchise record by a tight end.

Five different tight ends caught a TD: Ebron, Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Erik Swoope and Ryan Hewitt.

Manning takes over a dramatically different position group. Only Alie-Cox remains. The others: Kylen Granson, 2022 third-round pick Jelani Woods, 2022 sixth-round pick Drew Ogletree and Nikola Kalinic.

Ogletree missed his rookie season with a knee injury.

Smith added

First-year head coach Shane Steichen also has brought in DeAndre Smith to his staff. The addition was first reported over the weekend by the New York Daily News.

Smith’s role on Steichen’s staff is uncertain. He was the Giants’ running back coach last season, and the Colts have a vacancy at that position with the departure of Scottie Montgomery.

