INDIANAPOLIS – The phrasing of the discipline is ambiguous.

The message it delivered isn’t.

“There are standards around here and we’ve got to hold people accountable. That’s it,’’ Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

The previous day, the Indianapolis Colts suspended wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the final three games of the regular season for “conduct detrimental to the team.’’

“Conduct detrimental” is a broad disciplinary sword at the disposal of teams that are only wielded in rare situations. Details of what precipitated the action aren’t known, but a source insisted the players deserved a three-game suspension that will cost each $180,000 in missed paychecks.

On several occasions, Steichen was pressed on what led up to the team ridding itself of two players who had contributed primarily on special teams. McKenzie and Brown are on the Reserve/Suspended list.

He stiff-armed every advance.

“I know you guys are going to ask questions regarding specifics, but it’s a matter that we’re handling internally and nothing to add on that,’’ Steichen said.

“We’re getting ready for Atlanta.’’

There was a follow-up.

Like I said, I’m not going to get into details on it.

And another.

Everything about that, we’ll handle internally.

While the background to the suspensions will remain private until someone leaks the details, Steichen made it clear two of his players crossed a line and that would not be tolerated.

“There’s going to be a standard around here and people are going to be held accountable,’’ he said.

His eyes were fixed and his tone stern.

It also was clear Steichen had given his players marching orders.

Safety Julian Blackmon was asked his reaction to the suspensions.

“Obviously, I can’t even comment on that,’’ he said. “I’ve got to leave that to coach Steichen.’’

Center Ryan Kelly is a former team rep to the NFL Players Association and currently is a vice president on the union’s Executive Committee. He responded to questions with tight lips and a smile.

What happened within the Colts family will stay in-house. At least for now.

But current NFLPA player rep Zaire Franklin had no problem responding to the “standards’’ Steichen has put in place.

“It means a lot,’’ he said. “Since coach Shane has come here, it’s about character, preparation, attitude and just being relentless. You can see that trickling throughout our locker room and trickling throughout our season, throughout the year.

“For us, I feel like it’s trying to maintain the standard. Obviously, he’s brought a great culture of accountability into the building. It’s for us to maintain that and keep holding it up.’’

It’s been a somewhat tumultuous season for the Colts off the field. Seven players have been suspended since June:

McKenzie.

Brown.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Defensive tackle Grover Steward, six games for violating the PED policy.

Cornerback Chris Lammons, three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, indefinitely for violation the league’s gambling policy.

Linebacker Rashod Berry, indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Does that long list concern Steichen?

“I think everything’s case-by-case,’’ he said. “There’s certain things that happen on football teams.

“But again, there’s going to be a standard set around here and people are going to be held accountable.’’

The suspensions are just part of the choppy waters the Colts have navigated during Steichen’s first season. They’ve also dealt with significant injuries to their starting quarterback (Anthony Richardson), starting running back (Jonathan Taylor), starting right tackle (Braden Smith), starting cornerbacks (JuJu Brents and Dallis Flowers) and others. Also, All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard was released in mid-November.

Through it all, the Colts are 8-6 and share the AFC South lead with Jacksonville and Houston. They’re also clutching one of three AFC wild-card berths with three games remaining.

“Man, definitely highs and lows to the season,’’ Franklin said. “What I’ll just say is you’ve gotta keep the main thing the main thing. You’ve gotta keep forced on ball. Shane does a great job of just keeping everybody on task.

“This hasn’t been the least interesting season, to say the least. We take everything in stride.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.