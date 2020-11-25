Sore toe keeps Philip Rivers out of practice, but Colts QB expects to be ready for Titans

Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A toe injury kept Philip Rivers out of Wednesday’s practice, but isn’t expected to keep him out of the Indianapolis Colts’ critical AFC South rematch with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Coach Frank Reich insisted the team is “just going to play it safe.’’

Rivers agreed.

“I think I definitely could have gone today,’’ he said. “I think it’s a little bit of the smart thing to do and me getting better, and my stubbornness as well.

“I think that’s the best approach.’’

The team has Thanksgiving off and returns to the practice field Friday.

“Couple more days rest and be ready to be out there on Friday,’’ Rivers said.

He doesn’t anticipate there being an issue Friday, other than determining whether to tape up his left big toe or which type of cleat to wear.

“I don’t anticipate Friday being necessarily, ‘Oh man, this is the day we find out if I’m all right,’’’ he said. “I feel like I’ll be good to go.’’

Rivers injured his toe early in the fourth quarter while blocking on a DeMichael Harris reverse that resulted in no gain. He engaged Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith and immediately looked down at his foot.

“It was just kind of a weird deal,’’ Rivers said. “I don’t even really know how to explain it. It wasn’t great the rest of the day.’’

After the injury, Rivers completed 4-of-7 passes for 50 yards.

The toe, he noted, “wasn’t great the rest of the day, but it wasn’t awful. It’s more just to get through some of the soreness early in the week.’’

Rivers delivering a block wasn’t part of the play design.

“He definitely did not follow instructions on that play, I can tell you that,’’ Reich said. “There was never any design where he would be putting his shoulder into the chest of another defensive lineman.’’

Rivers agreed “that probably wasn’t the best decision there.

“I guess sometimes the 16-year old linebacker or 17-year old safety comes out every now and again. I can’t help myself. And a little bit of me, not really redemption but at least to show there is a little bit of something in there after that Baltimore tackle debacle.’’

It’s worth noting Rivers has started 234 consecutive regular-season games, the NFL’s longest-active streak for any position and the fourth-longest in league history.

“It’s just a testament to his mental and physical toughness and his competitiveness,’’ Reich said. “It’s just rare.

“We all know how rare this is. That’s why we all respect it so much. I just think it’s one of the things that makes him a special player.’’

