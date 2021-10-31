Titans rally to beat the Colts 34-31 in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 31: The Indianapolis Colts celebrate a touchdown by Michael Pittman #11 in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Titans rallied to beat the Colts 34-31 in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Randy Bullock made made a 45-yard field after Carson Wentz threw is second critical interception of the game.

Elijah Molden intercepted Wentz at the Colts’ two yard line and walked into the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score with a minute and a half left in the game.

Wentz had set the franchise record earlier in the game for the most straight passing attempts without an interception at 203.

But the quarterback put the mistake behind him quickly to rally the team. He hit Michael Pittman Jr. for 38 yards and then drew a 42-yard defensive passing interference on a pass intended for Ashton Dulin.

The penalty placed the ball at the Tennessee one yard line and Indianapolis scored on the next play, a direct snap to Nyheim Hines who handed the ball to Jonathan Taylor for the short touchdown run.

The Colts jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.

They converted two fourth downs on their first possession. Wentz hit Nyheim Hines for six-yards on fourth and two from the Titans’ 32 yard line and found Michael Pittman Jr. for a two-yard touchdown on fourth and goal to cap a 14-play, 82 yard drive.

Kenny Moore II then intercepted Ryan Tannehill on Tennessee’s second play from scrimmage and returned it to the Titans’ seven yard line. Wentz connected with Pittman Jr. on the next play for their second score.

Momentum turned at the end of the first quarter. The Colts went for it on fourth down a third time, but were finally stopped when Wentz’s pass to Pittman Jr. was incomplete.

Tennessee took advantage of great field position, scoring a touchdown to cut its deficit to 14-7 on a Tannehill to Geoff Swaim six-yard touchdown.

Indianapolis looked to wrestle control of the game back on a Tyquan Lewis interception, but he fumbled it back to the Titans. Tannehill connected with A.J. Brown for a 57-yard score on the next play to tie the game.

Michael Badgley made a 34-yard field goal right before the end of the half to make it 17-14, Colts.

Tennessee took its first lead of the game in the third quarter when Tannehill hit former Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a five-yard TD.

The Colts responded with a Wentz to Jack Doyle five-yard touchdown to go ahead, 24-21 late in the third.

Bullock converted a 46-yard field goal at the beginning of the fourth to tie the game at 24 and set-up the close finish.

The Colts now have a short week of preparation. They’ll host the Jets on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. on FOX59.