INDIANAPOLIS – The overriding objective: Be prepared.

For whatever.

Spend the week installing the overall offensive and defensive game plans and hone them as the next game nears. But always have options for certain situations that might arise during the course of the game. Listen to suggestions from assistant coaches.

Hey, this might work if we get the right look in short yardage.

The situation might never present itself.

Or.

Sunday, that preparation met opportunity and resulted in execution. That confluence was critical as the Indianapolis Colts turned back the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 in a game that nudged them onto the No. 7 rung in the seven-team AFC playoff picture.

On four occasions, Shane Steichen faced dicey fourth-down situations. Punt, or go with a play that just felt right at the time. Each time, the Colts had the lead. They weren’t in desperation mode.

It wasn’t Steichen rolling the dice or giving in to his inner aggressor. It was reacting to a situation that had been considered days earlier.

“Absolutely,’’ he said Monday. “That’s part of our process throughout the week, getting ready for those and you never know then they’re going to come up at any situation in the game.

“Obviously, field position is a big part of it, but again too, just having a feel for it and calling things when you feel that it’s the right time to go for it.’’

A reminder:

Fourth-and-1 at the Indy 47 in the second quarter. The Colts led 10-7.

Fourth-and-3 at the Bucs 47 with 7 seconds remaining in the first half and the Colts looking to pad a 17-10 lead.

Fourth-and-6 at the Bucs 40 late in the third quarter with Indy up 20-10.

Fourth-and-inches at the Bucs 49 with 9 minutes remaining, the Colts leading 20-17 but in position to create significant separation.

“Is it going to work every time? No, it’s not,’’ Steichen said. “Sometimes they come up just how you want them and sometimes they get covered.

“But obviously, to hit three of the four yesterday was big.’’

The fourth-down efficiency came on a day the Colts were just 2-of-11 in third-down conversions.

Gardner Minshew II was unable to connect with rookie wideout Josh Downs on the fourth-and-6, but converted the other three with completions to Michael Pittman Jr. (twice) and Mo Alie-Cox.

Twice, the fourth-down conversions were stepping stones to touchdowns. A 6-yard completion to Pittman at the end of the half went for naught when Matt Gay’s 58-yard field-goal attempt glanced off the left upright.

Minshew converted the fourth-and-1 with run-pass option (RPO) that resulted in a 24-yard completion to a wide-open Pittman. Six plays later, Minshew gave the Colts a 17-3 lead with a 2-yard TD run.

“Yeah, looked good,’’ Steichen said after the game. “That’s all I got for you. It was a good play.’’

A better one came in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-and-inches at the Tampa Bay 49. Nine minutes, 11 seconds remaining. The Colts leading 20-17.

During the week, tight ends coach Tom Manning suggested a play for this exact short-yardage situation.

Steichen’s immediate response?

“I said, ‘Shoot, that looks good. That looks like a walk-in touchdown. Let’s have that one up for sure’,’’ he said.

The interesting wrinkle was inserting linebacker Zaire Franklin at fullback, and informing the team’s leading tackler his first offensive snap since high school was to be a power blocker, not an option for a pass in the flats.

The “heavy’’ formation also included rookie Blake Freeland lining up at left tackle, Bernhard Raimann shifting from left tackle to an extra tackle outside of right tackle Braden Smith and tight ends Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. Alie-Cox was situated to Raimann’s right.

Minshew sold the short-yard decision with a hard fake to Jonathan Taylor, which convinced the Bucs’ defense to converge. Alie-Cox slipped out unnoticed and gathered in a 30-yard completion from Minshew. Only linebacker SirVocea Dennis’ ability to react and chase down Alie-Cox kept Alie-Cox from finishing with a 49-yard TD.

Alie-Cox revealed the Colts only ran the play in a walk-through setting.

“You get in your three-point stance, you’re just like a kid in a candy store,’’ Alie-Cox told reporters after the game. “You know it’s going to work.’’

Taylor and the offensive line did the rest. Taylor accounted for the final 19 yards with an 8-yarder, a 10-yarder to the 1 and his second TD of the day.

Just like that, the Colts led 27-17 and would stretch their winning streak to three games.

The magnitude of the fourth-down successes was obvious with the two ensuing TDs. Also, the 24-yard reception by Pittman and the 30-yarder by Alie-Cox were the Colts’ two longest plays from scrimmage.

“Any time that we’re fourth-and-1, I’m always thinking we’re going to go for it,’’ Pittman said. “It’s probably good that I’m not a head coach because I’d go for it fourth-and-1 on our own 20, like, ‘We’ll probably get it.’

“(Steichen) does a great job.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.