INDIANAPOLIS — Don’t look now, but the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in an unexpected place.

With six games remaining in the regular season, they’re the No. 7 seed in the seven-team AFC playoff picture.

If the playoffs began today . . .

“Obviously, playing your best football in November and December to give yourself a chance there to get in is huge,’’ Colts coach Shane Steichen said.

Added Gardner Minshew II: “I think from here on out we’re kinda in that playoff mentality. We have everything we want in front of us.’’

That’s the overriding takeaway from the Colts’ 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The Colts’ first three-game winning streak since December 2021 nudged their record to 6-5 and pushed them from the playoff periphery to sitting in the third and final Wild Card slot.

For now.

“I think we’re still getting better, figuring some things out,’’ Minshew said. “I think we like where we’re at.’’

The Colts have gotten themselves relevant in the congested AFC playoff picture despite losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury on Oct. 8. The rookie quarterback was on the sideline with his right arm in a sling, and had to enjoy what he witnessed.

Minshew won a third consecutive start for the first time in his career by directing an offense that finally discovered effective balance. The 394 total yards blended Minshew’s passing (239 net yards on 41 attempts) with the running of tailbacks Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss (155 yards on 27 attempts).

After a first half that leaned heavily on Minshew — 26 called passes, just 10 rushing attempts — Steichen put Taylor and Moss to work. The Colts’ vaunted one-two punch rushed 15 times for 90 yards in the second half.

Taylor provided breathing room at 27-17 by capping a 9-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard run followed by a 10-yarder followed by a 1-yard touchdown.

“I know we came out throwing it early a good amount and then settled into the run game,’’ Steichen said. “That one-two punch back there is awesome.’’

Steichen’s aggressive play-calling also proved instrumental. The Colts converted just 2-of-11 third down situations but were 3-of-4 on fourth down. The quick recap:

*fourth-and-1 at the Indy 47 early in the second quarter. Minshew faked a handoff to Moss, drifted to his left and hit a wide-open Michael Pittman Jr. for 24 yards. Six plays later, Minshew gave the Colts a 17-3 lead with a 2-yard TD.

*fourth-and-3 at the Tampa Bay 47 late in the second quarter. Minshew picked up the first down with a 6-yard completion to Pittman. On the final play of the half, Matt Gay glanced a 58-yard field goal attempt off the left upright.

*fourth-and-6 at the Bucs 40 late in the third quarter. Incomplete to Josh Downs.

*fourth-and-1 at the Bucs 49 with 9:11 remaining. Out of a heavy formation that included linebacker Zaire Franklin lining up at fullback, Minshew again faked a handoff, this time to Taylor, that drew in Tampa Bay’s defense. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox slipped out and was wide open down the middle for a 30-yard gain. Three plays later, Taylor scored from the 1-yard line for a 27-17 lead.

Tight ends coach Tom Manning suggested the short-yardage play that ultimately doomed the Bucs earlier this week.

“I said, ‘Shoot, that looks pretty good. That looks like a walk-in touchdown. Let’s have that one up for sure,’’’ Steichen said.

“They gave us the look and it worked.’’

The defense also worked for a third consecutive week.

It’s still vulnerable against the run — halfback Rachaad White piled up 100 of Tampa Bay’s 125 rushing yards — but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s Colts group made enough plays that made a difference. That included pass rusher Samson Ebukam’s sack/forced fumble of Baker Mayfield that defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo recovered with 1:29 remaining.

Ball game.

“I mean, that’s what we pride ourselves on,’’ Franklin told reporters in the locker room. “Look, at the end of the game you want the ball to be in your hands to end the game.

“We’ve been in that situation before and came up short, but not today. Today, we did what we needed to do.’’

The defense sacked Mayfield 6 times — that’s 15 during the three-game winning streak — and generated two takeaways: Odeyingbo’s game-sealing fumble recovery and safety-turned-linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr.’s interception in the first quarter. Harrison was making his first appearance as a Colt after spending the first 10 games of the season on the practice squad.

Harrison was added to the active roster this week after the Colts waived All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Leonard, by the way, was at the game and the subject of a video tribute prior to Harrison’s interception.

Franklin described Harrison as a “ball hawk.’’

“That guy has done it, and he is hot a rook,’’ he said. “He’s played. He’s made plays at this level, so I already knew he was capable. I told Ronnie from the beginning, ‘Look man, when you are out here, it’s me and you. I got your back no matter what. Just trust yourself and go get it.’

“He was the one who got the energy rolling on defense today, so shoutout to Ronnie for sure.’’

And shoutout to the Colts for taking another step toward the postseason.

“But we got to take it one game at a time,’’ warned Steichen.

Next up: a Sunday visit to Nashville for a meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

Then: Dec. 10 at Cincinnati.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter/X at @mchappell51.