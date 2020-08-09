Some things change, some stay the same for Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks on the sidelines during a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – After 16 NFL seasons with the Chargers, Philip Rivers is intimately familiar with that franchise. Year 17 takes him to a new home with the Colts.

“Some part of change can be uncomfortable and other parts of change can be invigorating,” Rivers explains. “I think it is a little bit of both.”

The uncomfortable side of change is one that opens the door to new possibilities.

“An opportunity to grow,” he says. “You say, ‘Year 17, you still growing?’ I go, ‘Heck yeah, I hope so. I hope I’m still improving and getting better.’”

While some change is necessary, expected, and even embraced, not everything should be new for Rivers. The Colts are paying him $25 million because they like what he’s done in the past.

“I don’t want to go crazy and go, ‘I’m going to be someone totally different than I’ve been,'” adds Rivers. “I don’t think that would serve well for me or the team.”

In balancing the need for consistency from the past with a desire to change in the future, Rivers is sure to emphasize he’s not trying to pile on his old team.

“I never want it to sound like I am slighting them,” he clarifies. “It was awesome, but this is a great environment here. The environment is set from the top down and the environment in the locker room – it is a neat place. I know it is early on and I am still on a high from it being day two or three but it’s a great working environment with a lot of great people and I am excited to see what we can get done this year.”