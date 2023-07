HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- South Spencer has hired its new girls basketball coach.

Rob Schulte has been hired to fill the post. Schulte takes over for Brent Mathew, who coached the South Spencer girls from 2018 to 2022.

Matthew had compiled a 58-59 record over the course of his career.

This hiring comes on the heels of South Spencer hiring its new boy basketball coach earlier this week. Aaron Thompson will look to guide South Spencer to more postseason success in the coming years.