EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana advanced to the DII NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional semifinals on Saturday with a 62-60 win over Lewis.

Senior forward Josh Price knocked in three critical free throws in crunch time to power USI to a win, despite facing a double-digit deficit in the first half.

Price scored 17 points to lead the Screaming Eagles, while senior Clayton Hughes added 13 points.

USI will take on Michigan Tech at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 at the Ford Center.