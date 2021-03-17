Southridge advances to semistate for the first time since 1986

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) It’s been a long time coming for Southridge. After winning the 2A regional championship on Saturday, the Raiders are finally back in semistate.

It’s Southridge’s first trip to semistate since 1986.

The Raiders have gotten hot at the perfect time, winning six in a row.

Head coach Mark Rohrer says he isn’t surprised his team is still playing. Rohrer tells Eyewitness News, ” “I don’t think anybody on our staff or in the locker room was surprised. I’ve been asked that question this week. How surprised were you? I don’t think we were really surprised. But to be playing at this high a level consistently for five games, its been pretty incredible.”

The Raiders will play Parke Heritage Saturday at 3:30 central time at the Hatchet House.

