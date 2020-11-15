Southridge cruises past Lawrenceburg for 3A regional championship

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s starting to feel like 2017 again in Huntingburg.

Southridge took down sixth-ranked Lawrenceburg 49-28 Saturday night to claim their seventh regional title in program history. The team is now just two wins away from a state championship – their first since 2017.

“Dreaming is easy,” said head coach Scott Buening. “Having goals is easy. But working to attain those is a whole different deal. And that’s what a lot of groups aren’t willing to do. This group sacrifices, I’m not talking about just an effort, but they don’t care who runs it, they don’t care who is blocking, they don’t care who’s carrying out fakes, they just want to go win.”

“We’re all proud to have Raiders across our chest, and Southridge across our chest,” said quarterback Chase Taylor. “We play, and that Raiders ‘S’ on the back epitomizes family and everything that we want to be in life and in football.”

Southridge will host Danville at 7 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 20.

