HUNTINGBURG, In. (WEHT)- With football season just two weeks away, teams across the Tri-State are starting their final preparations for the season.

Some teams, like Southridge, are coming off successful years. Southridge football is coming off both a Sectional and Conference Championship.

With that type of success, teams could get complacent.

Head Coach Scott Buening says this team won’t be satisfied because their view is to chase growth, and good things will follow.

“I think if you’re growth-oriented and trying to be your very best at any point in time, I don’t think you get too caught up in those things.”

That message is resonating with his players, like quarterback Hudson Allen, who wants to progress, but also desires to avenge their regional loss.

“We want to do it again and get farther; that regional loss last year hurt, so we are trying to get back there and win.”

Allen is a two-and-a-half-year starter on this team. He started on the baseball team’s state championship-winning squad. Buening says that championship experience adds another level to this Raider Roster.

“When a play needs to be made, he makes it; he’s not afraid of the lights; he’s just a winner.”

Southridge’s schedule starts with a home game against Boonville on August 25.