Southridge grateful for state experience ahead of third-straight title game

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Trips to Indianapolis are starting to feel like annual vacations for the Southridge Raiders baseball team.

That’s because, for the third straight season, the Raiders are headed to Victory Field to once again play for a state championship against Hanover Central.

Those past two trips have come up empty for Southridge, so it’s the last shot for a loaded senior class to bring home the hardware.

But it won’t come easy against a Hanover Central team that is 29-3-1 this year, and currently riding a 13-game winning streak.

But as daunting as the 3A state final may seem, the Raiders are hopeful their past experience could be one of their biggest assets.



“I view it as, we’re going up there for a third time, we’ve got nothing to lose,” said senior catcher Chase Taylor. “It would be different if we went up there twice already, and we’re 2-0. Then you’d have expectations to stay perfect up there, and we don’t have those. We have nothing to lose.”



I think just the familiarity with the process,” said head coach Gene Mattingly. “The pomp and circumstance that goes along with traveling up there, getting in a hotel, figuring when are we eating; all of that logistical stuff. I think the familiarity and being comfortable with that type of logistical setting will help us.”

First pitch from Victory Field will be at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 22.

