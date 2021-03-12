Southridge Raiders ready for regionals

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) The IHSAA state tournament resumes on Saturday with the regional round. For the first time since 2018 Southridge will be playing.

The Raiders will take on Paoli in the 2A regional at Southridge.

Southridge has gotten hot at the perfect time, winning four in a row and the sectional 48 championship.

Head coach Mark Rohrer says he has a team that believes it can win more championships. Rohrer says, “We have a lot of confidence in that our kids are going to come out, they’re going to compete, they’re going to stick to the game plan, and they’re going to play to the best of our abilities. So, that we give ourselves as best a chance as any of these other three teams to win two games on Saturday.”

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)