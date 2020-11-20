Southridge ready for 3A semistate showdown with Danville

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) It’s almost beginning to sound like a broken record for Southridge. The Raiders are back in semistate for the third time in four years.

Southridge will host Danville in the 3A semistate on Friday night.

The Raiders are 13-0. Danville is 10-0.

Southridge head coach Scott Buening says, “This program’s been to the state championship four times, and we’ve never played the semistate at home. And it is nice to be here. It’s a business trip. We don’t so much have a trip this time, but still that’s really what it’s about. Sure, it’s exciting. Sure, we’re all happy to be here. But the idea of getting here is to get to that next week.”

(This story was originally published on Nov. 19, 2020)