JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Southridge baseball has done it again.

The Raiders won their third-straight semi-state championship on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Brebeuf Jesuit in 3A semistate. This is the first title the team has won since moving up to 3A.

Southridge will advance to the 3A state championship game at Victory Field, where it will clash with Hanover Central on June 22 in an effort to win its first state title in school history.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2021)