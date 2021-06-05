Southridge three-peats, captures 3A regional title

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Southridge baseball has proven it can win at any level.

After winning the 2A regional championship the last two seasons, the Raiders pulled off the three-peat on Saturday in the 3A regional championship. Southridge bested Memorial 7-2 to advance to semi-state against Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory on June 12.

The win comes after the Raiders escaped Silver Creek 2-1 in an 11-inning duel in the regional semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Highlights from Southridge’s 2-1 win over Silver Creek in the 3A regional semifinals are below.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2021)