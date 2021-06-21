Southridge’s Colson Montgomery preparing for MLB Draft

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – In a town that is just a blip on a map, 18-year-old Colson Montgomery has put it on his shoulders.

The Dubois County town of Holland, Indiana, boasts a population of less than 700, and in less than a month, it will become the hometown of a 2021 MLB Draft pick.

Montgomery came out of nowhere his freshman season at Southridge, and has been the No. 1 ranked player in Indiana almost ever since.

“When I was growing up, I thought I was going to play college basketball,” Montgomery said. “Once I got into high school, it kind of all changed when college baseball coaches were coming to watch us. It all flipped really quick. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I want to see how far I can go with this.”

Three semi-state baseball championships later, it’s safe to say he’s taken it pretty far. Montgomery is expected to be a first round draft pick next month.

“He’s got the talent,” said Southridge head coach Gene Mattingly. “He could be in the bigs before he’s 24. I think the best is yet to come, and I think is ceiling is way up there.”

“I still kind of catch myself thinking that it’s all surreal, and thinking that it might not be real,” Montgomery added. “It’s just all slowly coming together, and like I always say, I’m just blessed and humbled for this opportunity.”

The 18-year-old shortstop personifies that humility in everything he does.

After some games, Montgomery will visit the opposing dugout to congratulate his opponent, win or lose.

In his free time, he visits his aunt’s nursing home to spend time with residents.

“He talks to these older Southridge guys that have been around the sport, and all they want to do is talk to Colson,” said TJ Montgomery, Colson’s father. “He’ll go over there, and he’ll talk to them and sign balls and stuff like that. It’s not an act, what you see on the field, it’s not an act.”

That humble attitude could take Montgomery far. If he chooses not to enter the majors this summer, Montgomery will be attending Indiana to play baseball.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson even offered Montgomery the chance to walk-onto the basketball team.

“I know a lot of kids wish for this lifestyle, but I’m going out and enjoying it all, because at the end of the day, it can be stressful and overwhelming,” said Montgomery. “You’ve just got to think about looking back on your childhood years and think, ‘That was a blast.’”

Wherever life leads Montgomery this summer, you can rest assured that the same kid that spent his youth volunteering at nursing homes, will be the same kid smashing home runs on the biggest stage.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2021)