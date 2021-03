WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Southridge’s improbable run to 2A semi-state ended on Saturday in a 40-36 loss to Parke Heritage.

Competing in their first semi-state since 1986, the Raiders battled late, but a timely three from Parke Heritage’s Riley Ferguson helped seal the win.

Southridge senior Colson Montgomery led the way with 25 points. The Raiders’ finished the season with a 17-11 record.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)