STARTING GRID | 2020 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s not difficult to imagine Marlon Mack’s reaction when a team with one of the NFL’s most productive running attacks and being led by a young, emerging back saw fit to use one of its top picks in the April draft on, that’s right, a running back.

It was his team, the Indianapolis Colts. They were 7th in the league in rushing in 2019, and their 2,130 yards were the 9th-highest in franchise history.