Stringer wins Week #7 HTF MVP

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Adrian Stringer wasn’t going to let Hopkins Central’s drought endure any longer last Friday.

The senior Storm quarterback exploded for 484 yards and five touchdowns to snap a two-year drought and give Central its first win since 2018. A performance of that caliber explains why Stringer was voted the Week #7 Home Team Friday MVP.

“I couldn’t have done it without any of the other guys on the field, so this MVP thing is not me; it’s everyone else out here, as well. If the receivers don’t catch it, line not blocking, 484 (yards) with five touchdowns, that’s just not going to happen.”

Stinger’s Storm needed every last one of those touchdowns to outlast Madisonville North Hopkins in a 40-35 shootout win. What’s more, the win marked Central’s first victory over the Maroons since 2003.

Hopkins Central coach Chris Manning credited Adrian’s composure in critical moments in the win.

“The whole team played well,” Manning said. “The line blocked well, the receivers caught the ball, but Adrian stepped up and delivered in a high-pressure situation. He pulled us out, and very proud of him for how he stepped up and played the ball game. He played under poise, and showed great leadership that night.”

Manning said he believes the win has given his Storm (1-3) a jolt of life, citing increased accountability among his older players. His team will have the chance to prove him right when they take on Logan County next Friday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)