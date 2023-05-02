DENVER (AP) — The playing status of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul remains uncertain after leaving Game 2 with groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver.

“We’ll find out more (Tuesday),” coach Monty Williams said after a 97-87 loss that allowed the Nuggets to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Asked if Paul might undergo an MRI, Williams responded: “We’re not quite sure yet. We’ll see.”

Paul has a few days to recover. Game 3 won’t be until Friday in Phoenix.

Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

“He couldn’t push off of it or anything,” Williams explained. “We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area.”

Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action.

“I mean, it’s an unfortunate event, obviously,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “I don’t know what it is yet. I haven’t really got to talk to him, but all we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he’s out or if he’s out. We’ll just take it from there.”

Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports