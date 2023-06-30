HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A survey was done by agamble.com that looked into how many fans think professional sports are rigged.

Researchers with aGamble did a survey of 1,000 people 21 and older, asking respondents to share their sports betting experiences and opinions. Researchers say despite so many people betting on sports, many question the authenticity of the leagues and the athletes who play in them.

Researchers say 72% think professional athletes illegally bet on their own games. Also, officials say more than three in four, or 77%, don’t feel like these pro athletes should be allowed to bet on sports games they play in, even if it’s only to bet that they will win. Researchers say one in three, or 34%, think professional sports leagues are rigged.

The full survey can be found here.