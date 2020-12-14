Swope poised for big senior season with Castle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two games into Castle’s 2020 season, it’s clear Isaiah Swope didn’t squander his time in quarantine.

The Castle point guard has averaged 31.5 points per game for the Knights, showing vast improvement from his junior season where he averaged 20 PPG.

That early improvement didn’t happen by accident. It’s the product of extensive work in the offseason, and has already yielded valuable results.

“He’s gotten a lot stronger,” said Castle head coach Brian Gibson. “He’s a lot more physical than he was years before. People could bump his around and wear him out, and I don’t think that’s possible any longer. He’s really put in the work on his jump shot. He’s become a much better jump shooter.”

However, Swope’s physical gains aren’t the only improvements he’s made, according to his coach.

“The thing I’m most impressed about is he’s become our unquestioned leader,” Gibson said. “He’s super vocal in practice, and the guys look to him, and he’s done a great job.”

That aspect of his game, Swope admitted, is most important if he hopes to guide the Knights to their first sectional championship since 2016.

“I just tried to work on everything, to be honest,” Swope said. “Especially just being a better vocal leader this year; I’ve taken more of a leader role. Even though we have a lot of seniors, it’s just a big part of my game to go to the next level.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)