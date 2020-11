EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Chase Taylor and Camden Gasser are the week #11 Home Team Friday Play Of The Night Winners.

The Southridge duo hooked up for a 57 yard TD pass in a win against Gibson Southern.

The play wins with 46% of the online vote.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)